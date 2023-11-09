Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of MKT Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,114,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,633,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 85,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 256.1% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,976,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $518,353,000 after acquiring an additional 61,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 189,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

