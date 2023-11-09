Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,244,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,546,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

