Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after buying an additional 3,774,390 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

