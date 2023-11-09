Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.70.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
