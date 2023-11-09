Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 109,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 98,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,114,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,633,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 85,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,145 shares of company stock worth $25,278,008. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

