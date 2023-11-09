Andrew R. Schiesl Sells 9,532 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,059,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,222,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

