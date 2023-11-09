Andy F. Bessette Sells 3,797 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRVGet Free Report) EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $168.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.09. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

