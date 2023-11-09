Andy F. Bessette Sells 3,797 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $168.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.09. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

