Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $32,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $514,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,059,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,434,183.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $514,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,059,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,434,183.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,822.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,914 shares of company stock worth $8,370,771. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

