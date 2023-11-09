Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.9% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 159,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 450,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 75,685 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 350,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 82.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 962,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 433,640 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLE. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

