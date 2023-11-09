Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Archrock were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 258.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 57,020 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the second quarter worth about $2,996,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 7.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Archrock by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 174,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $137,941.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archrock Stock Performance

Archrock Announces Dividend

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AROC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AROC

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.