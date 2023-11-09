Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of Arcosa worth $37,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,622,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.61. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $79.38.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $643,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

