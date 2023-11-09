Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 34.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARGO opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Sunday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

