Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,682 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 13.1% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $30,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $31,483.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,915.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $30,076.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,509 shares of company stock valued at $303,130. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Trading Up 4.6 %

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $867.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.