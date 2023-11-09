Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 14,327 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

89bio stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $606.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.87. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETNB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 89bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

