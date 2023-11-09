Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.12. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $16.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.66% and a negative net margin of 520.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $193,320.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $193,320.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $46,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,416,305 shares in the company, valued at $39,083,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,804. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.