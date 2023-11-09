Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Advantage by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,948,000 after acquiring an additional 675,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 45.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 519,573 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 385.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 483,600 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 17.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,284,000 after buying an additional 474,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,440,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,913,000 after buying an additional 472,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Advantage

In other First Advantage news, insider Joelle M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $143,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $354,986.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other First Advantage news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 169,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $2,422,297.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,071.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joelle M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $143,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $354,986.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,510 shares of company stock worth $2,748,598. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Advantage Stock Performance

First Advantage stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. First Advantage Co. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

