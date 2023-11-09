Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 330,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 62,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $504.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 927,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,374,976.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at $95,754,676.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 927,165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,374,976.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,557,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,754,676.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $662,865.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,886.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,491 shares of company stock worth $759,980. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

