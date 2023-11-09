Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $474.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,120.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,120.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,818 shares of company stock valued at $124,455. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

