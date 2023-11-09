Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,590,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,191,000 after buying an additional 1,100,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,423,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,039 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,740,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 714.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,663,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.04 million. LegalZoom.com had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 2,094,240 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $19,999,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,099,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,204,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

