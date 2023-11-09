Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 13,678 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. MSD Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,153,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 264.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 692,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Life Time Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

LTH opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity

In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 48,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $611,188.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,405,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,511,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Life Time Group news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 48,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $611,188.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,405,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,511,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erik Weaver sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $71,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

