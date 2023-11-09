Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.98.

In other Rocket Companies news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

