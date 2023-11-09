Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 110.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CoreCivic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,215.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,215.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $236,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

