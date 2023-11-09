Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. State of Wyoming raised its stake in TechTarget by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Amundi raised its stake in TechTarget by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TechTarget by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

TechTarget Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

