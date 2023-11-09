Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth $3,714,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,636.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 487,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,636.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,658 shares of company stock worth $1,334,063 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSW

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.99 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -156.98 and a beta of 2.00.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.