Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after buying an additional 474,125 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,770,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,369,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4,079.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 239,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 233,933 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 91.6% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 218,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSGE. Bank of America began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

