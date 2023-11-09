Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,419 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 111,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 46,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 417.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 67,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:KRP opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.32. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.