Arizona State Retirement System Has $250,000 Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

PLYM opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $945.39 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -187.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

