Arizona State Retirement System Has $254,000 Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 487.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 235,909 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 14.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.25. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

Featured Stories

