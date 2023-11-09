Arizona State Retirement System Has $278,000 Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,836 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 761.2% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 854,662 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,326,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 103,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,207,502.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,992,749.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 14,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $292,035.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,810,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 103,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,207,502.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,992,749.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,672 shares of company stock worth $4,581,942. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $33.39 on Thursday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

