Arizona State Retirement System Has $285,000 Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

PPC opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 213.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

