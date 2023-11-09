Arizona State Retirement System Has $296,000 Stock Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FIGS were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIGS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in FIGS by 376.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $78,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $78,498.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,714 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $457,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,217,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,079 shares of company stock worth $635,623. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIGS shares. Raymond James lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

