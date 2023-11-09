Arizona State Retirement System Has $300,000 Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chegg were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Chegg by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chegg by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $182.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

