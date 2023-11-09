Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. Robert W. Baird raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,191,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,410,998.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 594,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,584. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MCW opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62.

About Mister Car Wash

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.