Arizona State Retirement System Invests $255,000 in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 572,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 244,730 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 279,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 240,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In other news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,946 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBI opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

