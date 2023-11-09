Arizona State Retirement System Invests $281,000 in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ryerson by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,716,000 after buying an additional 228,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ryerson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after buying an additional 140,107 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ryerson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 790,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 737,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYI stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.24%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $115,208.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $330,459.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,716.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 4,041 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $115,208.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,459.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,041 shares of company stock worth $1,047,409. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYI. StockNews.com upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

