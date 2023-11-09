Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 85.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 572.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at National HealthCare

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 81.10%.

In other news, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $105,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NHC shares. StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

