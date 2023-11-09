Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $243,000 Investment in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

NUVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $4,649,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,946,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $157,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,852,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,946,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,820. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

