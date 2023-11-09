Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $286,000 Investment in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after buying an additional 86,363 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TMCI. UBS Group began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.73. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 39.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

