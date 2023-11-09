Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $115,075.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,824.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $115,075.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,824.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $188,891.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,160,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,556 shares of company stock worth $1,882,739. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIBN

SI-BONE Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a current ratio of 11.68. The company has a market cap of $654.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.99. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About SI-BONE

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.