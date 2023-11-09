Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,043 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the second quarter worth $205,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Portillo’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Portillo’s Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $844.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Further Reading

