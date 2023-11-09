Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 20,068 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,068 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSCR. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after buying an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,427,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,349,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oscar Health by 512.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 21,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $131,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 21,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $131,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sid Sankaran sold 139,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $872,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 295,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,688,286 shares of company stock worth $53,696,788. 25.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.10. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.89.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

