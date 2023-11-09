Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 4,808 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in N-able were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in N-able in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in N-able by 298.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in N-able in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in N-able in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of N-able by 94.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

N-able Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NABL stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.90 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Insider Activity at N-able

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $514,567.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,144 shares in the company, valued at $17,293,515.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other N-able news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $144,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,819.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $514,567.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,144 shares in the company, valued at $17,293,515.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NABL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on N-able from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

