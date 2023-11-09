Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 5,813 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 486.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $2,056,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $125,938.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 431,125 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $2,056,796.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,209,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

