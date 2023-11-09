Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,669,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 716,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after purchasing an additional 517,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in EngageSmart by 1,050.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 401,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

ESMT opened at $22.77 on Thursday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair cut shares of EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Insider Activity at EngageSmart

In related news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $67,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,316.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $67,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,316.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $430,530. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

