Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in National Western Life Group by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $477.26 on Thursday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $194.25 and a one year high of $488.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.40 and a 200-day moving average of $411.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.72.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.67%.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

