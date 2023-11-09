Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

NYSE CDE opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.58. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

