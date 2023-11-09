Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus International Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,871,000 after purchasing an additional 433,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Janus International Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,396,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,615 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,743,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,907,000 after purchasing an additional 375,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Janus International Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,289,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 173,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Janus International Group

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 21,369,007 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $224,374,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $270.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on JBI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBI

Janus International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.