Arizona State Retirement System Sells 10,095 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 91.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

ETWO stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 96.79%. The firm had revenue of $158.49 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $62,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,909.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETWO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

