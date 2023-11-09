Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,367 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 717,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 401,949 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 2.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLX. BTIG Research increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $77,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,990 shares in the company, valued at $319,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $318,238 in the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

