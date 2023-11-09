Arizona State Retirement System Sells 202 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chase were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 28.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Chase by 151.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Chase by 46.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Chase by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 66.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chase in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $127.01 on Thursday. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $81.18 and a 12 month high of $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

